Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) will be announcing its 12/31/2022 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

SYTA stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Siyata Mobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

