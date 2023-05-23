Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.