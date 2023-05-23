Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 million, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 36.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 103,339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

