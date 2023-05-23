Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) vs. Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Financial Contrast

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sono-Tek and Enviro Technologies U.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sono-Tek
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Enviro Technologies U.S.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Sono-Tek and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sono-Tek
|6.88%
|7.97%
|6.05%
|Enviro Technologies U.S.
|N/A
|N/A
|-88.84%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Sono-Tek and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sono-Tek
|$17.13 million
|5.05
|$2.54 million
|$0.08
|68.76
|Enviro Technologies U.S.
|$110,000.00
|22.96
|-$710,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S..
Volatility & Risk
Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Sono-Tek beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.
About Enviro Technologies U.S.
Wolf Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.