SouthState Corp Acquires 56 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $444.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $446.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

