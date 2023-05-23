SouthState Corp Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

SPHQ opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $48.34.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

