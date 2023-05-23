SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $444.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.11 and a 200 day moving average of $420.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $446.11.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

