SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 798,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after buying an additional 55,148 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

