SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

