SouthState Corp Buys New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.