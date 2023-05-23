SouthState Corp Buys New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

