SouthState Corp Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $19,887,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 117,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.
Polaris Stock Performance
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.
