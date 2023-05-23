SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $671.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $657.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

