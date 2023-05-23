SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

