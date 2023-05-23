SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DD opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

