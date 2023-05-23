SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

