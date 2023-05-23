SouthState Corp Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 145,071 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

