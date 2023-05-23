SouthState Corp Has $113,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.