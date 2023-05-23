SouthState Corp Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in E. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of ENI by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

