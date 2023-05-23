SouthState Corp Has $141,000 Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 593,650 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 353,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on E shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

