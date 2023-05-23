SouthState Corp Has $170,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

IXUS opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

