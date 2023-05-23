SouthState Corp Has $176,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.