SouthState Corp Has $475,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

