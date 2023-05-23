SouthState Corp Has $65,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

