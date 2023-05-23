SouthState Corp Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

