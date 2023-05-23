SouthState Corp Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.