SouthState Corp Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,101,000 after purchasing an additional 621,654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.