SouthState Corp Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $403.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

