SouthState Corp Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

