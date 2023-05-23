SouthState Corp Sells 100 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.14 and a 200 day moving average of $272.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

