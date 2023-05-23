SouthState Corp Sells 234 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SouthState Corp cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

