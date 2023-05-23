SouthState Corp Sells 449 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,331,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,300,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after buying an additional 986,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

