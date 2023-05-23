SouthState Corp Sells 487 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.