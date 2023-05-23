SouthState Corp Sells 634 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

