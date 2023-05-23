SouthState Corp Takes $157,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

