SouthState Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,360,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 236,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,921,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.28.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
