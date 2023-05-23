S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $395.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $372.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.13 and its 200-day moving average is $349.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.