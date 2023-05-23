S&P Global Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

S&P Global stock opened at $372.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

