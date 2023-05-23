SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 86,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

