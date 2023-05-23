Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $245.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

