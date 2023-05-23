Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($2.92) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.50 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The stock has a market cap of £947.64 million, a PE ratio of 11,825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.02.

Insider Activity at Spire Healthcare Group

In related news, insider Justin Ash purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £25,000.12 ($31,094.68). Company insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

