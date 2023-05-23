Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Spok has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spok has a dividend payout ratio of 140.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

SPOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,798.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spok by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Spok by 77.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

