Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Spok has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spok has a payout ratio of 140.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.28. Spok has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 24.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPOK shares. TheStreet upgraded Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,860.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,190 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 9,567 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 844,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,798.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,856 shares of company stock worth $327,432 over the last three months. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 451.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

