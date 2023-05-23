SpringBig (SBIG) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 67 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SpringBig to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SpringBig and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 223 1469 2580 84 2.58

SpringBig currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 837.50%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 28.60%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s peers have a beta of 2.41, indicating that their average stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SpringBig and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million -$13.08 million -0.94 SpringBig Competitors $2.06 billion $164.78 million 9.81

SpringBig’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% SpringBig Competitors -13.71% -15.71% -2.58%

Summary

SpringBig peers beat SpringBig on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

