SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

SSAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 22.78%. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.2993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.57%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

