St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($18.27) to GBX 1,430 ($17.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.98) to GBX 1,500 ($18.66) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($16.04) to GBX 1,360 ($16.92) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,159 ($14.42) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,330.80.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

