Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

