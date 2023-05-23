Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.