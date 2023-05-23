Stifel Nicolaus Trims Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price to $53.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.31% from the company’s previous close.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,250 shares of company stock worth $944,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

