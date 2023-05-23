StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.