StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

